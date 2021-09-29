Gov. Kemp Announces Bonus for Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced a $1,000 pay supplement for all eligible sworn law enforcement officials and first responders in Georgia. Local governments and employers of public safety officials and first responders are encouraged to visit the Office of Planning and Budget’s grant funding opportunities website for more information on how to apply, receive, and distribute these funds. Applications will be accepted from October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

“Our law enforcement officials and first responders answered the call of duty and bravely served on the front line of our fight against COVID-19, despite the unprecedented challenges thrown their way,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Working with Speaker Ralston and the General Assembly, today, we are taking yet another step in supporting our men and women in uniform and first responders by providing this well-deserved bonus. Like they do every day, these heroic Georgians ran toward the COVID-19 crisis and put their lives on the line to protect others. My family and the state of Georgia deeply appreciate all they do. Thank you!”

“Georgia is a state that supports our law enforcement officers and first responders, and this $1,000 bonus is one way of showing our appreciation for their continued heroism through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Speaker David Ralston. “Working with Governor Kemp and my colleagues in the General Assembly, we have made backing those who wear the badge and work on the frontlines a priority. Their selfless service keeps Georgia a great place to live, to work, and to raise a family, and for those efforts we are truly grateful.”

The State of Georgia will be utilizing funds made available by the American Rescue Plan Act to create this opportunity. Eligible categories of law enforcement officials and first responders include, but are not limited to, the following groups:

▪ State, Local, or Education Entity Sworn Law Enforcement

▪ Criminal Investigators and Detectives

▪ Probation and Parole Officers

▪ Career Firefighters

▪ Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics

▪ Sheriffs and Deputies

▪ Correctional and Jail Officers

▪ Bailiffs

▪ Fish and Game Wardens

▪ 911 Communications Officers or Dispatchers