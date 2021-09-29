Phoebe Sumter host Annual Men’s Fair

From: Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Approximately 65 men participated in Phoebe Sumter’s Annual Men’s Health Fair. The participants were able to get free screenings for Blood Pressure, Glucose & Cholesterol and both bloodwork and examination for Prostate Screening, as well as an opportunity for Covid-19 Vaccinations.

Special thanks to Dr. Malcolm Floyd & Dr. Jontu Solomon, the Americus Fire Department and all of our volunteers from Sumter County Health Department, Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary and our staff members from Phoebe Sumter and the Phoebe Physician Group. Thank you for helping make this a successful event!