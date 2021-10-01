Celebrating Small Business Resilience in Sumter County with Expansion
Staff Reports
Americus, GA – Answering the call for the increased need of childcare in response to the pandemic’s
return to work movement, Mrs. Jackie Holmes, small business owner of Jackie’s Lil Tooty Tots, is
celebrating 21 years of childcare by expanding with the opening of her second location, Jackie’s Lil Tooty
Tots 2. Holmes’ story of resiliency dates back to her mother being an entrepreneur and a stronghold in
the community. Holmes carries that living legacy forward being a helping hand for parents by providing
a safe haven for their children. Holmes is hosting a community-wide celebration of her expansion with a
ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by the new President and CEO of the Sumter County Chamber of
Commerce, Amber Batchelor. Since Holmes worked closely with the River Valley Regional Commission
and the City of Americus on this project, in attendance will be local dignitaries, key community leaders,
and the business community her childcare centers services. Holmes will provide free food, music, and
family-friendly fun. The media and public are invited to attend.
What: Business Expansion Celebration & Ribbon Cutting
When: Saturday, October 2, 2021: 11AM-2PM
Program begins at 11:00AM with Ribbon Cutting at 11:30AM
Where: Jackie’s Lil Tooty Tots 2
514 N. Lee St., Americus, GA
Free parking on-site
