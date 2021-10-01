What’s Going on at Georgia Southwestern: October 2021

Staff Reports

October 2 – Softball and Baseball Exhibitions

1:00 pm – Lady Hurricanes (vs. ABAC) | GSW Softball Field

1:00 pm – Hurricanes (vs. Gordon State) | GSW Baseball Field

October 5 – GSW’s 115th Birthday Bash

1:15 pm | Presidential Plaza

The public is invited to attend GSW’s 115th Anniversary Celebration in front of the Wheatley Administration Building. GSW alumni and students will reminisce on the institution’s 115 years of excellence, tradition, and transformation. Free cake!

October 6 – 3rd Annual Jubilee International Symposium

8:00 am – 3:30 pm (full symposium) | 11:00 am – 12:00pm Keynote address | GSW Storm Dome

This free event will feature presentations for teachers and students to become engaged in global education and to develop potential partnerships with state, national, and international organizations to enhance cross-cultural education and service-learning models in the classroom.

The keynote address will be delivered by Mr. Jose Perez, Board of Regents member for the University System of Georgia. All guests must register to attend and to receive the Zoom meeting link(s) if attending virtually: https://tinyurl.com/3rdAnnualJubilee2021.

October 6 – Blood Drive

10:00 am – 3:00 pm | GSW Storm Dome parking lot

All donors will receive a free t-shirt, socks, and $20 eGift card – plus a wellness checkup with blood pressure, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Sign up for an appointment at https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1127686 , walk-ups also welcome.

October 6 – Women’s Soccer Game

7:00 pm – Lady Hurricanes (vs. Edward Waters) | GSW Soccer Field

October 7 – GSW Job Fair

11:00 am – 1:00 pm | Canes Central

Local employers will have the opportunity to meet GSW students seeking employment or internship opportunities. Contact david.jenkins@gsw.edu if interested in attending.

October 7 – Men’s Soccer Game | Senior Night

7:00 pm – Hurricanes (vs. Shorter) | GSW Soccer Field

October 8-10 – Family Weekend

All weekend | GSW Campus

Various events are planned throughout the weekend for GSW students and their families. For more information, visit www.gsw.edu/FamilyWeekend.

October 9 – Softball Exhibition & Soccer Games | Block Party & Cookout | Mr. & Miss GSW

1:00 pm – Lady Hurricanes (vs. Georgia Military College) | GSW Softball Field

5:00 pm – Lady Hurricanes (vs. Clayton State) | GSW Soccer Field

7:30 pm – Hurricanes (vs. USC Aiken) | GSW Soccer Field

As part of Blue and Gold Week, enjoy softball and soccer games, tour the new Baseball and Softball Indoor Training Facility, and relish in a night of outdoor fun with free hotdogs and hamburgers, water slides, cornhole, and other yard games. Mr. & Miss GSW will be announced during half time of the men’s soccer game.

October 12 – Chamber Concert Series: Joe Chapman

7:30 pm – 8:45 pm | GSW Jackson Hall

Enjoy the sounds of Joe Chapman, an active concert pianist. Tickets may be purchased at the door. $12 adults, $10 GSW faculty & staff, FREE for GSW students with GSW ID.

October 15 – Baseball Exhibition

3:00 pm – Hurricanes (vs. South Georgia State) | GSW Baseball Field

October 16 – Softball Exhibition & Soccer Games

1:00 pm – Lady Hurricanes (vs. Wallace) | GSW Softball Field

5:00 pm – Lady Hurricanes (vs. USC Aiken) | GSW Soccer Field

7:30 pm – Hurricanes (vs. North Georgia) | GSW Soccer Field

October 18 – Craig and Fred Convocation

11:00 am | GSW Storm Dome

Craig Grossi, author of ‘Craig and Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other,’ will speak on campus with a book signing to follow.

October 23 – Men’s Soccer Game

7:00 pm – Hurricanes (vs. Lander) | GSW Soccer Field

October 25 – Americus Showcase

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm | Centennial Plaza

Introduce your businesses, service, non-profit, religious or community organization to GSW students. Contact Arianna.Stegall@gsw.edu if interested in participating.

October 28 – PROBE College Fair

8:30 am – 11:00 am | GSW Storm Dome

The annual Probe College Tour allows students, parents, and colleges the opportunity to connect at fairs throughout the state of Georgia.

October 30 – Women’s Soccer Game

7:00 pm – Lady Hurricanes (vs. North Georgia) | GSW Soccer Field