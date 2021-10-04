Sanford McCurley: September 30, 2021

Sanford McCurley passed away on September 30, 2021 at age 82 in Americus, Ga. Sanford was born January 20, 1939 in Atlanta, Ga., to Thomas Sanford McCurley and wife Dorris Gignilliat McCurley.

He graduated from South Ga Technical School as a certified mechanic. He loved to build race cars, roadsters and restore classic cars and houses in his spare time. Sanford was a family man who spent many hours with his family and especially his granddaughter Lindsey McCurley and great grandson Zane Sanford. He was an avid outdoorsman often seen driving one of his tractors.

Sanford served his community through his generosity and love of people and his rental clients. After his retirement from the gas business he and his son opened McCurley Demolition where they worked together until his passing.

Sanford will be missed but always remembered for his big hats and even bigger heart.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Jane McCurley, his son Tommy McCurley, daughter Tracy McCurley Roberts and husband Willie Roberts and his grandchildren Lindsey McCurley, Gavin Mills and his namesake Zane Sanford Leight as well as his brother Roger McCurley and his many nieces and nephews.

A visitation and presentation of his beloved cars will serve as a memorial service and will be held at Williams Road Church parking lot. October 9 at 10:00am. Bring your memories and come celebrate his life as we celebrate God receiving an amazing man of many talents.

In Leu of flowers, donations can be made to the WRCC Christian Student Center at Georgia Southwestern College. 110 Williams Road, Americus, Ga. 31709.

