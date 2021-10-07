October 7, 2021

The Panthers’ Region 2-AAA game against Central (Macon), which was scheduled for Friday, October 15, has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 14 at Henderson Field in Macon. ATR Archive

Sumter County Varsity Football Team’s game against Central (Macon) rescheduled for Thursday, October 14

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:33 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Football Team was supposed to play its Region 2-AAA game against Central (Macon) on Friday, October 15. However, due to a conflict with a stadium schedule, the game has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 14, at Henderson Field in Macon.

As of this moment, the Panthers (0-4, 0-3 Region 2-AAA) are scheduled to travel up to Jackson, GA to take on the 3-3 Red Devils of Jackson High School in another region contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

