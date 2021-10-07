Sumter County Varsity Football Team’s game against Central (Macon) rescheduled for Thursday, October 14
AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Football Team was supposed to play its Region 2-AAA game against Central (Macon) on Friday, October 15. However, due to a conflict with a stadium schedule, the game has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 14, at Henderson Field in Macon.
As of this moment, the Panthers (0-4, 0-3 Region 2-AAA) are scheduled to travel up to Jackson, GA to take on the 3-3 Red Devils of Jackson High School in another region contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
