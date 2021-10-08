Justin Parrish: October 9, 2021

Graveside services for Justin Parrish, 29, of Butler will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens in Oglethorpe, GA. Justin passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Emory Midtown in Atlanta. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and was a graduate of Taylor County High School and Central GA Technical College. Justin was employed with Perry Brothers Oil Company in Americus, GA. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Parrish and maternal grandfather, Bobby Harris.

Survivors include his wife, Brooke Parrish; one son, Jaxson Parrish of Butler; his parents, Andy and Kathy Parrish of Butler; his sister, Kayla Parrish Roberson (Blake) of Thomaston; paternal grandmother, Anne Parrish of Thomaston; maternal grandmother, Judy Harris of Butler; several aunt and uncles also survive.

You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com

McLeighton Funeral Service of Butler is in charge of arrangements.