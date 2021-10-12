Lucy A. Frazier: October 10, 2021

Mrs. Lucy A. Frazier age 87, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. William Hall will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the service in Andersonville.

Lucy Alston Frazier was born June 30, 1934 in Preston, GA. She was the daughter of the late John Alston and the late Idell Holmes Alston. She owned and operated Lucy’s Beauty Shop on South Lee Street for many years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include four sons and daughters-in-law, Lee J. Frazier (Debra) of Americus, Rickie Frazier (Teri) of Gainesville, GA, John Frazier (Denise) of McComb, MS and George Frazier (Angie) of Americus. Two sisters, Gladys Fuller of Columbus, GA and Wayne Cooper of Tyler, TX. A brother and sister-in-law John “Buddy” Alston (Nancy Jo) of Harris County. Seven grandchildren, Shannon Frazier, Bryce Frazier, Cole Frazier, Lindsey Frazier, Adam Frazier, Nathan Frazier Durbin Frazier and two great grandchildren Summer Frazier and Kynleigh Frazier also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Frazier was preceded in death by her husband Henry Franklin Frazier, a son Frankie Frazier, three brothers, Roy Alston, Bobby Alston, Tony Alton and two sisters Ruby Alston and Mary Joan Alston.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.