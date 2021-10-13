Sumter EMC Board Chairman Recognized for Hallmark Leadership Training Achievement

Staff Reports

Dr. Cecil O. Myers, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sumter Electric Membership Corporation, recently received the Director Gold Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

The NRECA Director Gold Certificate recognizes Directors who are committed to advancing their knowledge throughout their tenure on the Board and who have previously earned their Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) and Board Leadership Certificates (BLC). Directors who have attained the Director Gold Certificate have also completed additional credits in advanced, issues-oriented courses in areas such as risk management, power supply, parliamentary procedure, technology, and policy development. The Director Gold Certificate is the hallmark of a committed electric cooperative director. It helps drive professional self- confidence, demonstrates commitment to members, regulators and elected officials of the

director’s commitment to continuing education.

An ever-changing business environment has imposed new demands on electric cooperative directors, requiring increased knowledge of changes in the electric utility business, new governance skills and a solid knowledge of the cooperative principles and business model. Sumter EMC has a commitment to work through NRECA to sharpen this body of knowledge for the benefit of its electric cooperative consumer-owners.

NRECA represents the nation’s more than 900 private, consumer-owned electric cooperatives, which provide electric service to more than 42 million people in 47 states, with over 7,200 Directors. Visit NRECA’s web site at www.nreca.coop.

About Sumter Electric Membership Corporation

Sumter Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is an electric service cooperative and is owned by those it serves. Operating on a not-for-profit basis, Sumter EMC provides energy to more than 20,000 customers in all or parts of Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.

For additional information about Sumter Electric Membership Corporation, visit www.sumteremc.com.