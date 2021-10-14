Area Beat Report 10/12 to 10/13
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Castleberry, Barbara K, 63, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines – Warrant Executed
- Wilson, Shekedra Fayana, 32, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/13
- 2627 Dawson Road Ameris Bank at 10:54 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- North MLK Blvd. at Carters Fried Chicken at 11:50 a.m., Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines – Warrant Executed
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:51 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:54 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 1:57 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:02 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:53 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1128 Felder St. at Turton Mini Storage at 5:18 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 329 w. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 10:37 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 828 Ridge St. at 11:18 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 793B Hawkins St. at 1:04 a.m., Damage to Property
