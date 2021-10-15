October 15, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/14 to 10/15

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:22 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Taperia-Teletor, Santos (In Jail), 27, USMS
  • Thornton, Deddrick Kennard (In Jail), 24, Theft By Taking
  • Wilson, Henry Lee (Bonded Out), Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/14

  • Sumter Middle School, Damage to Property
  • Sumter Middle School, Fight
  • 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply, Alarm Activation
  • APD, Accident Involving Deer
  • 194 Mason Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 648 Clements Rd., Civil Matter
  • 358 N. Spring Creek Circle, Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 30 and Tallent Store Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 235 Calvary Church Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Brickyard Rd., Accident Report
  • Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
  • Sara Styles Dr., Theft
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
  • Frankie Williams Rd., Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/13

  • Winn St. at 5:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

10/14

  • Felder St. at 1:21 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Mayo St. at 4:50 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Bell St. at 12:11 p.m., Death Investigation
  • GSW Dr. at Red Oak Apartments Apt. 14, Criminal Trespass
  • Sharon Dr. at 8:42 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Crawford St. at Shoprite at 10:54 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Prince St. at Rainey Used Cars-Americus at 3:34 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:56 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

