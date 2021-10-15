Early voting turnout

The Sumter County Board of Elections (BOE) has released information on the turnout for the Americus municipal races taking place this week. The voting started on Tuesday, 10.12.21 and the report covers through Thursday, 10.14.21.

The BOE has processed 71 absentee ballots to be delivered via mail during this time period. They have received one returned ballot by mail. They have rejected no ballots. Meanwhile at Griffin Bell Conference and Golf Center, 163 votes have been cast and one provisional ballot has been received.

Early voting will continue through Friday, 10.29.21. The hours for early voting are 8am-5pm. Saturday voting will be 8am-5pm on 10.16.21 and 10.23.21. Early voting will continue to be held at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center at 1800 South Lee Street.

Voting day is Tuesday November 2, 2021. The polls will be opened from 7am to 7pm. Please go to your designated polling place for election day voting. There will be three precincts open. They include:

Rees Park Economics Development Center (C1-27)

409 Elm Avenue

Americus, Georgia 31709

Recreation Department

408 Rucker Street

Americus, Georgia 31719

Griffin Bell Golf Conference Center (GSWU) C2-27

1800 South Lee Street

Americus, Georgia 31709

To determine your polling location or to check the status of your registration please visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.

There are 3 contested races to be determined on 11.02.21. Three candidates are running for Mayor, Marcell Baker, Lee Kinnamon and Javarise Terry. There are also three candidates for District 4 Council Member. Those include incumbent Charles Christmas, Steven Avant and Jelena Hoston. District 5 Council Member is also to be decided by voters. Candidates for this race are incumbent Kelvin Pless and Shirley Green Reese. Although uncontested, Nicole Smith’s name will be on the ballot for District 3. To see the maps of the districts please visit sumtercountygaelections.us Winning candidates must receive a minimum of 50% of the vote plus one more vote to be deemed the winner. If no one receives 50% plus one vote, a run-off between the candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be required as per Georgia law. Randy Howard, BOE Superintendent, reports there are approximately 9000 voters in the City of Americus. Please choose your mayor and council members.