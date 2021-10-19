Sumter County Chamber of Commerce brings together Mayoral and City Council candidates for a discussion on the issues

One Place. One Stage. Same Time.

Americus, GA – This is a hybrid event for attendees to join us virtually or in-person, with limited socially distanced seats, for an opportunity to hear from all candidates running in the upcoming election for the City of Americus’ next mayor and city council members. This forum provides the candidates an opportunity to answer questions directly from one another in-person. This is not a debate. It is an equitable opportunity to provide an inclusive platform for all the candidates to have their say in a public forum for community members to learn more, hosted by a politically neutral organization, Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, that neither conducts lobbying efforts nor endorses political candidates or parties. This event is made possible by collaboration with Georgia Southwestern State University and sponsorship by AT&T and Georgia Power; moderated by Dr. James Pratt of Albany State University.

What: The Forum: A Candidates’ Forum for the City of Americus, Georgia’s Mayor & City Council

When: Wednesday, October 20 5:30-7:00PM

Where: Georgia Southwestern State University

Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex 800 GSW State University Dr.

Americus, Georgia 31709 Free Parking On-site