Chamber of Commerce holds Candidate Forum

The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidates from the Americus municipal races on Wednesday, 10.20.21. The event was hybrid in nature as there was an audience at Georgia Southwestern where it was held, but also able to be viewed on the chamber’s Facebook page: Sumter County Chamber of Commerce. It will be stored on YouTube on the chamber’s page also entitled, Sumter County Chamber of Commerce.

The forum was open to all candidates of Americus’ municipal races to include District 4 candidates, incumbent Charles Christmas, Steven Avant and Jelena Hoston as well as District 5 candidates incumbent Kelvin Pless and Shirley Reese. Of the council positions, only the incumbents participated. However, all three mayoral candidates, Marcell Baker, Lee Kinnamon and Javarise Terry were present.

The forum’s format was well thought out. Each candidate was allowed to submit one question to the chamber. The candidate who submitted the question had 3 minutes to answer it and then the other candidate(s) where given 3 minutes to answer. Each candidate answered one question they submitted and answered the question(s) their opposition presented. The candidates were only aware of one of the three questions they would be asking, and it was one they submitted. The remaining two questions the candidate had to answer without having preparation time. At the end of the question period, each candidate was given five minutes to use however they saw fit.

In the case of council positions, since only the incumbents where present, the only question they answered was one they had prepared and submitted prior to the forum.

Please visit the Facebook page and/or YouTube channel for coverage of the event. Early voting will continue through Friday, 10.29.21. The hours for early voting are 8am-5pm. Saturday voting will be 8am-5pm on 10.23.21. Early voting will continue to be held at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center at 1800 South Lee Street.

Voting day is Tuesday November 2, 2021. The polls will be opened from 7am to 7pm. Please go to your designated polling place for election day voting. There will be three precincts open. They include:

Rees Park Economics Development Center (C1-27)

409 Elm Avenue

Americus, Georgia 31709

Recreation Department

408 Rucker Street

Americus, Georgia 31719

Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center (GSWU) C2-27

1800 South Lee Street

Americus, Georgia 31709

To determine your polling location or to check the status of your registration please visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.