Americus City Council approves APD vehicle purchase

Americus’ Mayor and City Council met Thursday, 10.21.21 for the regular meeting. Brandi Lunneborg presented some information on COVID-19 and the numbers are trending in a more positive direction with only five PSMC beds being utilized by persons with positive test results. Another citizen addressed the council to speak on the individual council member’s performance.

Three public hearings were held in which a zoning request has been made to change the status from industrial to commercial on three properties. The properties include 720 E Forsyth St., 150 Mayo St., and 200 Mayo St. A representative from a company who is hoping to turn the property into retail space was present and indicated there was strong interest from a national chain restaurant for one of the properties. He also mentioned a grocery provider as another possibility but that was still remote. After the hearings, all three properties were unanimously approved for the rezoning.

Police vehicles will be purchased per a SPLOST vote taken in the past. There was some confusion as to why it appears we have many patrol vehicles and Diadra Powell cleared this issue up by stating several of them are considered surplus and will be sold. All of the vehicles would require repairs that were not financially prudent. This vote passed with Christmas, Pless, Brown and Chase voting in favor and Wilson and Dowdell opposing the purchase.

Rees Park rental agreement will be changing effective last night as the changes were approved by a vote of 5-1 with Dowdell opposing the changes. The rental fees as well as policy and procedures will be changing to reflect the financial need as well as protecting the property.

A storm drain clean up invoice was presented for approximately $24,300. This passed unanimously.