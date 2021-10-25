Mayoral candidate Javarise Terry issues 100-day plan

Staff Reports

If elected Mayoral Candidate Javarise J. Terry issues his 100-Day plan to the citizens of Americus. In his first 100 days as Mayor, Javarise Terry has created a plan to propose to Americus City Council that would swiftly implement a progressive agenda to address issues in our city. This agenda would strategically implement issues in the area(s) of Crime, Affordable Housing, Economic Development / Workforce Development. In addition to building a new ethnics and transparency policies in our local government.

0-30 Days ( Internal and External Engagement):

Actions Steps:

Conduct District Town Hall Meetings.

District Town Hall Meetings. Facilitate listening engagement for Internal Stakeholders City Departments

listening engagement for Internal Stakeholders Work alongside city council and leadership team to conduct a city transitional audit.

31-60 Days ( Community, Organization, Retention, and Economy) CORE Plan:

Action Steps:

Community:

Establish a citizen advisory board to promote and advance culture, inclusiveness, and diversity within the city.

a citizen advisory board to promote and advance culture, inclusiveness, and diversity within the city. Create initiatives to bring together churches, community leaders, businesses, and governmental agencies to revitalize neighborhoods through clean-up efforts.

initiatives to bring together churches, community leaders, businesses, and governmental agencies to revitalize neighborhoods through clean-up efforts. Host a breakfast roundtable discussion to promote efforts towards building community wellness and to help combat covid-19.

a breakfast roundtable discussion to promote efforts towards building community wellness and to help combat covid-19. Create plans to address Infrastructure needs including roads and bridges and public walkways.

plans to address Infrastructure needs including roads and bridges and public walkways. Create and address educational programs and recreational activities for the youth.

and address educational programs and recreational activities for the youth. Promote and partner with nonprofit organizations to support and help families find better access to affordable housing.

Organization:

Ensure budgetary processes are transparent, timely and reflective of shared strategic plan between stakeholders and city council.

budgetary processes are transparent, timely and reflective of shared strategic plan between stakeholders and city council. Building two-way communication outlets through social media, surveys, and other media to facilitate internal and external feedback.

Retention / Recruitment:

Focus on retaining existing employees and promote recruitment initiatives to attract newer talents.

Economy:

Building collaborative partnership between city council and county commissioners, public schools, and post-secondary systems to improve and dynamic workforce.

collaborative partnership between city council and county commissioners, public schools, and post-secondary systems to improve and dynamic workforce. Promote and expand city engagement efforts with local payroll development authority (PDA) and chamber of commerce.

and expand city engagement efforts with local payroll development authority (PDA) and chamber of commerce. Create a small business advisory council to promote small business growth and expansion.

a small business advisory council to promote small business growth and expansion. Building and investing in newer programs and initiatives to support local small businesses and entrepreneurs.

in newer programs and initiatives to support local small businesses and entrepreneurs. Support agricultural needs to meet supply and demand and build opportunities for expansion.

61-100 Days (Accountability)

Action Plans:

Create and develop a strategic framework plan based on stakeholder data from townhall and stakeholder meetings.

a strategic framework plan based on stakeholder data from townhall and stakeholder meetings. Promote healthy conversation between law enforcement and citizens concerning community policing.

Early Voting continues until October 29th, 2021, from 8:00am-5:00p.m. Election Day is November 2nd, 2021.