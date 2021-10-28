2021 National School Bus Safety Week: October 18-22, 2021

Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is an active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties – to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety. Designed to promote school bus safety, Tracy Monts, Director of Transportation for Sumter County Schools and her staff observe School Bus Safety Week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

