Haunted History Tours offered through Nov. 1

With Halloween less than a week away, your chance of experiencing the haunts of Americus during the final days of the Americus Visitor Center’s Haunted History Tours began last night.

The hourlong walking tour begins at 7 p.m. outside the Visitor Center. The tour is one of the city’s favorites, and draws for both locals and out-of-towners alike. Other dates for the tour include Thursday, Oct. 28; Friday, Oct. 29; Sunday, Oct. 31; and Monday, Nov. 1. Tickets are $12 each. The tour is not recommended for those under age 12.

Guests learn about the first sheriff of Sumter County who was murdered at age 37, and see his grave site in the city’s oldest cemetery; see the location of a 1913 lynching; and walk the halls of the historic Windsor Hotel, and hear the tales of what all happened there.

This week’s tours are among 11 that the Americus Visitor Center is conducting the month of October.

For more information, stop by the Visitor Center at 101 W. Lamar St. downtown, or call 229-928-6059 any weekday before 5 p.m. Reserve a spot early, as most tours fill up quickly.