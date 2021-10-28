SGTC alumnus brings high school students for tour

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Danny Hale, an Automotive Instructor at Heard County High School, graduated from South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in 1998. He believed in the education he received from SGTC so much so that he returned recently with a group of 12 students for a tour of the campus in Americus.

“South Georgia Technical College prepared me for what I am doing now,” said Hale, when he returned to his alma mater with a group of high school Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education students from Heard County High School.

SGTC is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing. It has been named the top community college in Georgia by Niche.com for the past three years. SGTC is recognized nationally for its academics, intercollegiate athletics, and student activities. It provides career and technical education students with the “Complete College Experience.”

Hale experienced the “Complete College Experience” when he was a student. He resided in James Hall and took the Automotive Technology classes from instructor John Kelly. Once he graduated, he went to work in field and gained practical experience in a field that he is now teaching to Heard County students.

“I teach about 143 different students each day,” said Hale. There are 110 in regular classes and then another 33 in block classes.” Hale went to work at Heard County High School about four years ago. He feels fortunate to be hired there after his high school instructor retired.

“I love what I do and I love working with students who enjoy learning to work with their hands and their minds,” said Hale. “I am thankful for the education that I received at South Georgia Technical College and I wanted my students to know that there are good careers available for individuals that like to work with their hands and minds.”

Hale arranged for his students from Heard County to visit South Georgia Technical College to see the on-campus housing, as well as see and meet with instructors in the automotive technology field and other technical type programs to see all of the different career opportunities available.

South Georgia Technical College has over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificates of credit programs for students to enroll in. The Heard County High School students toured the automotive and diesel technology programs, cosmetology and barbering, aviation maintenance, air conditioning technology and welding and joining technology program areas.