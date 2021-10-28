SGTC Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Student Government Association (SGA) recently sponsored Breast Cancer Awareness Day on the SGTC campus in Americus to promote awareness and raise funds for the fight against breast cancer. Members of the SGTC community were encouraged to wear pink for the day’s activities.

Over 50 SGTC students, faculty and staff gathered for a walk around the campus. After the walk, participants enjoyed refreshments, including pink cupcakes provided by SGTC’s Culinary Arts program.

To raise money, the SGA sold pink hearts anyone on campus could purchase for a dollar in honor or memory of someone special to them. Proceeds will be donated to the Oncology Department at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

SGTC’s Breast Cancer Awareness Day is part of the larger, international designation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an effort increase awareness and raise funds for research into breast cancer’s cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and a cure.