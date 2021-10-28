St. John’s hosts Fall Festival

Things got festive at St. John’s Anglican Church last Saturday—the Fall Festival was a great success! Lots of folks stopped by, and lots of kids. There was food for all (although we did run low on hotdogs), music, bouncy houses and slides, hay rides, snow cones and a very popular dunking booth—young Jacob dunked his very own Father Jim at least three times, retaliation, Jim said, for the triple dunking he got at his baptism! And there were pumpkins, lots and lots of pumpkins. It was a great day.

