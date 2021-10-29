Sumter Cycling hosted three fun events last week to encourage bicycling and walking

Press Release: Americus Bike Week Events

FURLOW WALK-BIKE TO SCHOOL DAY

Around 200 scholars, advisors, and community members met Thursday morning, October 21 at the GSW Golf and Conference Center to participate in Furlow Walk-Bike to School Day. The participants walked or rode bicycles to the Furlow Charter School.

Chelsea Weldon of the Georgia Safe Routes to School Resource Center, gave tips for safe walking and bicycling, and each scholar received safety and educational materials to help with this.

BIKE TO WORK DAY

This annual event encourages people to use bicycles more regularly as a form of transportation. On Friday, October 22 eight local teams and eighteen individuals competed for prizes and accolades, logging a total of over 168 miles.

Haugabook and Hudgins, LLC took the grand prize with second place going to the Fuller Center for Housing. Frank Hudgins was the individual winner, with Neil Mullikin coming in second and Ryan Iafigliola bringing in third place. You can see the full scoreboard and how points were earned at https://www.sumtercycling.org/bike-to-work.

Prizes included Downtown dollars and coffee donated by Café Campesino Roastery. Participants could also stop by a morning table to connect with others, pick up safety equipment and educational materials, and enjoy free coffee, compliments of Café Campesino Coffeehouse.

RIDE WITH THE MAYOR

Also on Friday, local bicyclists joined Mayor Barry Blount and mayoral candidates Marcell Baker and Lee Kinnamon, and Butch Turner, mayor of Reynolds, at Rylander Park for a bicycle ride around Americus. Following the ride, people could enjoy a complimentary lunch & hear thoughts on cycling from the mayoral candidates.

Sumter Cycling thanks Furlow Charter School, Café Campesino Coffeehouse and Roastery, the Americus Police Department, Mayor Barry Blount and mayoral candidates Marcell Baker and Lee Kinnamon, the River Valley Regional Commission, Georgia Safe Routes to School, and all who participated in these events!

Sumter Cycling envisions easy, safe, and fun cycling for all, and their mission is to promote cycling for enjoyment, transportation, fitness, and the environment. They do this by advocating, planning events, promoting bicycle tourism, leading group rides, and educating. Learn more at https://www.sumtercycling.org.

The mission of the River Valley Regional Commission (RVRC) is to create, promote and foster the orderly growth and economic prosperity for the 16-county River Valley region. Learn more at https://www.rivervalleyrc.org.

Bike to Work Day is a national initiative of the League of American Bicyclists. Learn more at https://bikeleague.org/bikemonth.