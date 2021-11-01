November 2, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/28 to 11/1

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:02 pm Monday, November 1, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, David Kentrell (In Jail), 42, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to Maintain Lane/Forgery – 1st Degree
  • Deriso, Javaris Antwan, 27, Weekender
  • Dunn, Jonathan Michael (Bonded Out), 20, Failure To Appear
  • Floyd, Xavier Cortez (In Jail), 21, Terroristic threats and Acts/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
  • Garcia, Nicholas (Released), 41, County Disorderly Conduct
  • Grimes, Elsie Ladonia (In Jail), 62, Aggravated Assault
  • King, Darrell Lamar (Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol/Citation for Speeding
  • Lee, Daniel Bernard (In Jail), 50, Holding for Columbus
  • Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (Time Served), 25, DUI-Alcohol/Citation for Speeding/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to obey signs or control devices
  • Lopez, Raul (Bonded Out), 19, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey signs or control devices
  • Streeter, Zybravian Temale (Rebooked), 21, Probation Violation/Battery/Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

10/29

  • E. Church St. near GA Hwy 49 North, Assist Motorist
  • 423 Shiloh Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 848 McMath Mill Rd. at All Day Trucking, LLC., Identity Theft
  • 272B Carter Fish Pond Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 120 Carter Fish Pond Rd., Information for Officer
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 35, Citation for Speeding
  • 669 Burma Rd., Information for Officer
  • 130 Santa Rosa Dr., Loud Music
  • 890 Lamar Road, Burglary

10/30

  • 106 Saw Dust Trail, Suspicious Vehicle, Suspicious Vehicle
  • US Highway 280 at Mile Marker 20, Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 308 near Hwy 19 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • 244 E. Rock Hill Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 107 West Plains St. at Welcome Center, Alarm Activation
  • 153 6th St., Information for officer
  • 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • 266 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Domestic Disturbance

10/31

  • Mask Rd. and Brady Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 1617 Hwy 280 East at Baldwin Agency, Alarm Activation
  • Carter Fish Pond Rd. and GA Hwy 45 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • 588 Middle River Road, Alarm Activation
  • 237 Lacrosse Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 433 Arch Helms Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 1746 Salters Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 167 Wild Azalea, Alarm Activation
  • Georgia Highway 3 (South), Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 45 N at Bob Dodson Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 27 E. near Overlook Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 19 South about Mile Post 2, Assist Motorist
  • 502 Confederate St., Suspicious Person
  • Johnson Street, Suspicious Person
  • Lamar Rd. at Tim Tucker Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 479B Middle River Rd., Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Alarcon-Perez, Vicente, 56, Driving without a valid license/Speeding
  • Clark, Takieta Denise, 38, Assault and Battery
  • Cross, Sedric Deon, 36, Assault and Battery/Obstruction/Disorderly Conduct
  • Davis, Keanna Chantel, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Floyd, Xavier, 21, Theft By receiving Stolen Property
  • Grimes, Elsie, 62, Aggravated Assault
  • Leverett, Collin Richard, 24, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Walton, Ryan M, 23, Driving with license suspended or revoked

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/28

  • Brookdale Dr. at 2:07 a.m., Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault

10/29

  • A Barbara Battle Way at 1:11 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Smith St. at 3:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Lilly Lane at 4:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • A Wanda Way at Kensington Apts. at 3:13 p.m., Burglary 1st Degree Felony
  • GA Hwy 3 at 5:15 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at Scene of Accident
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia Avenue at 10 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail Light Lens Required
  • Knollwood Dr. at Apt.N1 at Cripple Creek Apartments at 10:36 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Lonnie Lane at Meadowbrook Village Apartments at 4:43 p.m., Harassing Communications

10/30

  • Forrest St. at Apt. Q at 12:48 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Adderton St. at Rubo’s at 8:22 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Felony
  • Forrest St. Apt. Q at 11:57 p.m., Battery
  • Willis St. at 2:09 a.m., Assault and Battery/Obstruction/Disorderly Conduct
  • E. Lamar St. at Hinkle St. at 8:17 a.m., Driving without a Valid License/Citation for Speeding
  • Ridge St. at 3:57 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Dr. at 10:38 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Citation for Speeding/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to obey signs or control devices
  • Oglethorpe Dr. at 10:55 a.m., Hit and Run:Duty of Driver to Stop at schene of accident
  • Prince St. at 10:35 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Bozeman Circle at 1:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Forsyth St. at 4:01 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 16th Green St. at Apt. E at 4:19 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Felder St. at Lexington Place Apartments at 3:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

10/31

  • Forrest St. Apt. Q at 1:48 a.m., Terroristic threats and Acts/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • Elm Avenue at E. Hill St. at 3:52 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey signs or control devices – Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Horton Dr. at 6:25 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • C Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 6:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Home for Girls at 6:55 p.m., Missing Person
  • S. Lee St. at University Station Apartments at 6 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 222 at Meadowbrook Lane at 9:04 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • S. Lee St. at Magnolia Manor at 9:07 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:33 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Southerfield Rd. at 2:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Cherokee St. at 6:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Tom Hall Circle at 5:15 p.m., Civil Matter

 

