November 2, 2021

Area Beat Report 11/1/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, David Kentrell, 42, DUI/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane/Forgery – 1st Degree

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/1

  • Davenport St. at 4:34 a.m., DUI/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane/Forgery – 1st Degree
  • S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 7:46 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • Harold Avenue at 8:38 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • East Forsyth St. at Roses at 12:11 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Tom Hall Circle at 12:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 104 Daniel St. at 2:48 p.m., Simple Battery/Juvenile Complaint
  • North Jackson St. at 4:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Copper Hill Circle at 12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Forrest St. Apt. K at 11:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Upper River Rd. at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10:21 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 19 at Gas & Go at 4 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Bozeman Circle at 11:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
