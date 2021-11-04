Area Beat Report 11/3/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Harper, Mariessa Dionne (In Jail), 35, Disorderly Conduct
- Lawson, Anthony Terrel (In Jail), 41, Probation Violation
- Lowery, Willie Clifton (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
- Mincer, Kamika Frances (Bonded Out), 42, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Yancie, Lawrence Lormard (In Jail), Hold for Stewart County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
11/3
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC, Information for Officer
- Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 502 Confederate St., Entering Auto
- 173 Quail Dr., Accident Report
- Three Bridges Road near Lower 5 Points Road, 911 Hangup
- 218 GA Highway 45 S, Threats
- 120 Sylvan Road, Unsecured Door
- 108 Fieldstone Dr., Harassing Phone Calls
- GA Hwy 30 at Highway 153, Accident With Injuries
- 144 Foster St., Domestic Disturbance
- 848 Tallent Store Road, Suspicious Vehicle
- 2124 Highway 280 West at Sumter Retirement Village, Mental Subject
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 252 East Allen St., Trouble Unknown
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/3
- B Fairway Two Dr. at 7:32 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Crawford St. at 8:50 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- Prince St. at Food Lion at 1:30 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 4:01 p.m., Damage to Property
- South Lee St. at Bell St. at 4:22 p.m., No Insurance/Driving While License Suspended or revoked/Speeding in excess of maximum limits/Possession of Marijuana –less than an oz.
- Dixon Dr. at Apt. A at 5:23 p.m., Harassing Communications
- Cherokee St. at E. Lamar St. at 6:17 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- South Lee St. at Lee St. Laundry at 6:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Elizabeth St. at 5:24 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 62 at Hillside Manor Apartments at 7:25 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- East Forsyth at Tripp St. at 8:25 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/no insurance/Seat Belt Violation
