November 4, 2021

Area Beat Report 11/3/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:42 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Harper, Mariessa Dionne (In Jail), 35, Disorderly Conduct
  • Lawson, Anthony Terrel (In Jail), 41, Probation Violation
  • Lowery, Willie Clifton (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
  • Mincer, Kamika Frances (Bonded Out), 42, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Yancie, Lawrence Lormard (In Jail), Hold for Stewart County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

11/3

  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC, Information for Officer
  • Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 502 Confederate St., Entering Auto
  • 173 Quail Dr., Accident Report
  • Three Bridges Road near Lower 5 Points Road, 911 Hangup
  • 218 GA Highway 45 S, Threats
  • 120 Sylvan Road, Unsecured Door
  • 108 Fieldstone Dr., Harassing Phone Calls
  • GA Hwy 30 at Highway 153, Accident With Injuries
  • 144 Foster St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 848 Tallent Store Road, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 2124 Highway 280 West at Sumter Retirement Village, Mental Subject
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 252 East Allen St., Trouble Unknown

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/3

  • B Fairway Two Dr. at 7:32 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Crawford St. at 8:50 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • Prince St. at Food Lion at 1:30 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 4:01 p.m., Damage to Property
  • South Lee St. at Bell St. at 4:22 p.m., No Insurance/Driving While License Suspended or revoked/Speeding in excess of maximum limits/Possession of Marijuana –less than an oz.
  • Dixon Dr. at Apt. A at 5:23 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • Cherokee St. at E. Lamar St. at 6:17 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • South Lee St. at Lee St. Laundry at 6:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Elizabeth St. at 5:24 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 62 at Hillside Manor Apartments at 7:25 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • East Forsyth at Tripp St. at 8:25 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/no insurance/Seat Belt Violation

 

