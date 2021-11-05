SGTC Holds Stress Management Workshop

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently held a workshop on stress management for students on the college’s Americus campus. SGTC Psychology Instructor Dr. Michelle Williams-Seay facilitated the workshop, which was held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center.

Dr. Seay emphasized the importance of dealing with stress in a healthy way, especially for students. “Managing stress in college is never easy,” she stated. “Many college students find that they can reduce their level of academic stress by improving skills such as time management, stress management, and relaxation.”

Dr. Seay stated that one’s negative thoughts can cause negative things to happen. She engaged the students by asking each student how he or she handles stress and stressful situations. Also, Dr. Seay explained how individuals can use coping mechanisms to deal with stress and anxiety.

Among the stress-coping mechanisms discussed in the workshop were healthy eating, regular exercise, and good sleep habits. Dr. Seay also conveyed the importance of avoiding excessive alcohol, tobacco, and substance use. In addition, she explained how many people find journaling to be a helpful way to process emotions and manage stress.

In summary, Dr. Seay encouraged students to find healthy ways to manage stress to improve quality of life and increase academic performance. She also emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive outlook.

