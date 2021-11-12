November 13, 2021

GSW goalkeeper Mauricio Uribe, center back Mohammed Mahrous and center midfielder and center back Cole Davison were named to the Peach Belt Conference All Conference Team for their performances on the pitch during the 2021 season. Photo by GSW

GSW Men’s Soccer Team adds three to PBC All-Conference Team

By Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team had three players chosen for the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) All-Conference team. The announcement was made Thursday morning, November 11. This is the first time in the program’s history that more than one player from the team was chosen in the same season.

Junior Center Midfielder Cole Davison, Junior Center Back Mohammed Mahrous and Sophomore Goalkeeper Mauricio Uribe were the players chosen by the PBC coaches.

Davison was third on the team in points as a midfielder and was the veteran leader of a young group of midfielders. Mahrous, a defender, led the defense in allowing the fewest goals per game this season, while also scoring two goals.

Uribe was one of the two goalkeepers chosen this season for the PBC All Conference Team. Uribe made 45 saves with two shutouts, while having the lowest goals per game average in school history.

The All-Conference team is listed below, as selected by the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

2021 PBC Men’s Soccer
All-Conference Team

First Team

Forwards
Matteo Costa, Flagler
Saad Maziane, Young Harris
Max McNulty, Lander
Geo Rios, Clayton State

Midfielders
Marc Birkelund, Flagler
Mikkel Goling, Young Harris
Alexis Iturria, Clayton State
Tom Marriott, Lander

Defenders
Adam Kirkwood, Young Harris
Quinn Thompson, Young Harris
Yesin van der Pluijm, Young Harris

Goalkeeper
Eduardo D’Avino, Young Harris

Second Team

Forwards
Langston Blackstock, Clayton State
Gabriel Campora, North Georgia
Marco Gueli, Lander
Sondre Olsen, Young Harris

Midfielders
Cole Davison, Georgia Southwestern
Val Feeney, Young Harris
Donovan Odier, North Georgia
Kevin Rubaszewski, Lander

Defenders
Mohammed Amine Mahrous, Georgia Southwestern
Christian Ransome, Clayton State
Jervel Tobierre, USC Aiken

Goalkeepers
Theo Blanchon, Clayton State
Mauricio Uribe, Georgia Southwestern

Elite 16 Award
Samuel Maardh, Lander

Select Sport Gold Ball Award (most goals scored)
Matteo Costa, Flagler

Freshman of the Year
Mikkel Goling, Young Harris

co-Players of the Year
Tom Marriott, Lander
Geo Rios, Clayton State
Yesin van der Pluijm, Young Harris

Coach of the Year
Mark McKeever, Young Harris

 

 

 

 

