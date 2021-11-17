CITIZENS OF AMERICUS STRONGLY ADVISED TO BOIL WATER IN LIEU OF WATER MAIN BREAK

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Those living in the city of Americus are strongly advised to boil their water due to a loss of pressure in the Americus Water System as a result of a water main break in the city.

The water main break took place on North Jackson Street next to the railroad tracks overpass.

In a press release sent out by City Clerk Paula Martin, thos living within the city should bring their tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Another good option is to se bottled water that is certified by sale by the Georgia Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, drinking water for pets, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

This boil water notice applies to any residence or business that has had little or no water pressure on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Those who have not signed up for text alerts, they can do so on the county website: www.sumtercountyga.us and clicking the Code Red tab.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.

Crews will make needed infrastructure improvements as quickly as

possible. It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next 2-3 days until lab results are back. You will be informed when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water. Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

CDC guidance can be found at www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-. For more information, contact Americus Water System at 229-591-9156.