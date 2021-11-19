Advisory lifted

The City of Americus has received the news all testing of the water quality has been completed and citizens may return to utilizing their water without boiling it first. The Code Red Alert was sent out by Sumter County’s Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, 11.17.2021 around 4:30pm. As a result of work being done by a contractor, the water line was damaged and provided the opportunity for bacteria to have entered the water supply. The city made diligent efforts to both repair the line and test the water quality. The test results indicate the water is safe to use directly from the source, making the advisory no longer needed. Please return to using water as is typical for your property, no boiling is required.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

