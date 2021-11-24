All three Sumter County Football All-Star football teams win their respective district championships

From Staff Reports

TIFTON, GA – Once again, Sumter County is proving that there is much up and coming athletic talent throughout the county, as the 12U, 10U and 8U Sumter County Parks and Recreation (SCPRD) All-Star teams won all three of their respective Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) football district championships in Tifton on Monday, November 22.

The Sumter County 12U team defeated Crisp County in Tifton by the score of 24-0 to win the district championship. Alex Brown, Austin Davis, Ayden Robinson and Zayden Monts all scored touchdowns for SC.

The 10U team defeated Lee County 6-0 and the 8U team defeated the Lee County 8U squad 22-0, earning its berth to the South Georgia Regionals.

In the 10U game, Chaston Green scored Sumter’s lone touchdown on a pick six and in the 8U game, Ayden Cole scored two touchdowns and Caden Jordan scored one.

All three teams will be heading to Effingham County the weekend of December 4-5 to compete in the GRPA South Georgia Regionals. The 12U got a first round bye and will compete in the championship game of the South Georgia Regionals on Sunday, December 5 at 2 p.m. Both the 10U and 8U teams will have to earn their spots in their respective championship games by playing in first round games on Saturday, December 4. Should the 8U All-Stars win on Saturday, they will play in the 8u Championship Game on Sunday, December 5 at 10 a.m. Should the 10U All-Stars win on Saturday, they will play in the 10U Championship Game on Sunday, December 5 at noon.

The 8U team will play its first round game of the South Georgia Regionals on Saturday a t11 a.m. and the 10U team will play their first round game at 12 p.m.

Should any or all three of the teams win the South Georgia Regionals, they will advance to the GRPA State Championships and will face the winners of the North Georgia Regionals.