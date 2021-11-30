WIlliam James Mitchell: November 28, 2021

Mr. William James Mitchell age 68, of Americus, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. John Walker will officiate the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 2nd from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.

William James Mitchell was born July 24, 1953 in Massachusetts. He was the son of the late William Mitchell and the late Virginia Manning Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell worked as a General Manager of sales in the Modular Manufacturing Industry. He was of the Catholic Faith.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Byron Mitchell of Americus. A sister, Patricia Bygrave and Max of St. Petersburg, FL. A sister-in-law, Carol Anderson and Steve of Sykesville, Maryland and a brother-in-law, Richard Byron of St. Petersburg, FL. Six nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial contributions may be made to the League of the Good Samaritan care of Magnolia Manor 2001 South Lee Street Americus, GA 31709, The American Cancer Society 804 Cherry Street Macon, GA 31201 or to a German Shepherd dog rescue charity of choice.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services, 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.