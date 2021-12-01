First Friday Americus “Home for the Holidays!”

AMERICUS, GA – On Friday, December 3, Americus will hold its monthly “First Friday” downtown-wide open house. The theme for this month’s First Friday is “Home for the Holidays!” Downtown merchants will offer discounts, samples, giveaways, and more! Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying open until 8 p.m. “First Friday After Dark” continues the festivities into the night after 8 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come experience the city’s art, music, food, wares and crafts. The brand-new Americus Street Trolley will provide attendees transportation during the event. The trolley will make a loop of the event and is provided by Americus Main Street, free of charge. All activities, exhibits and performances are free of charge. Maps and playbills detailing the evening’s events will be available at participating locations. More information can be found on the Downtown Americus – Main Street Facebook page.

Attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals downtown on Friday night. Fox & Fowler, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, The Kinnebrew Company, The Maze, Code Black ATL, Phoenix Heart Healing, Three’s Company Too, Lily’s Southern Boutique, and the Americus Visitor Center will all be open late offering discounts, samples, food tastings, and more!

Eat, drink, and listen to live music Friday night in Downtown Americus! Gyro City Mediterranean Grill brings the flair of the Mediterranean to downtown Americus. Stop in and enjoy some of their famous fries as well their signature cardamom tea. Head over to Toboggan Steve’s, Floyd’s Pub, or the Wolf Creek Plantation Tasting Room for a signature cocktail that you can enjoy while you stroll downtown. Ask these businesses how you about the “Cocktail Caddy” program that is only available during Main Street events! Dinner options can also be found at The Station, Rosemary & Thyme, The 1800 Mexican Restaurant, & The Fish House.

A special thank you to our sponsors for sponsoring this month’s First Friday: William Bailey State Farm, Williams Road Church, and Air Evac Lifeteam/Air Medcare Network. This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.