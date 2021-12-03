Gloria Florence Puckett: November 29, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Gloria Florence Puckett, age 80 of Demorest, formerly of Conyers, died Monday, November 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon Puckett; parents, Roy and Bertha Jones; and brother, Roy Thaxton Jones. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rennie and Kevin Bell; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tiffany Puckett; grandchildren, Rhett, Lance, Lindsey, Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Jones, Garner Mae, Max. Mrs. Puckett was a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers and retired from General Motors. She enjoyed nature and flower gardening but loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Wendy Jones officiating; family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Gloria to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

