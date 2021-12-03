Lady Raiders come alive in second half to defeat Covenant Academy

Published 3:53 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy junior guard Morgan Weaver drives to the basket against Covenant Academy. Weaver scored 16 points to help lead the Lady Raiders to victory. Photo by Kayla Hudgins

From Staff Reports

 

MACON – The Southland Academy Lady Raider basketball team (SAR) trailed Covenant Academy early in the second half, but after timeout called by SAR head coach Eric Israel for the purpose of getting his team to refocus on the task at hand, the Lady Raiders responded by dominating the Lady Rams the rest of the way and went on to win 53-41 on Thursday, December 2, at Covenant Academy in Macon.

With the win, SAR improves its overall record to 3-1 on the season.

“Our team showed a lot of toughness tonight,” Israel said. “We got down by four points early in the third quarter. I really challenged them during a timeout and they responded to the challenge.”

Southland Academy sophomore Mary Beth Easterlin handles the ball against a Covenant defender.
Photo by Kayla Hudgins

The Lady Raiders had two players score in double figures. Julia Caroline Bailey led SAR in scoring with 22 points and Morgan Weaver poured in 16. Ansley Weldon also chipped in five points in the winning cause.

SAR will now turn its attention to Saturday evening, December 4, when the Lady Raiders host the 3-1 Lady Eagles of Stratford Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

