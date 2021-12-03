SGTC hosts special Holiday Buffet

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation and South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford hosted a special Holiday Buffet recently to thank all SGTC faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, foundation supporters, and business and industry partners for their support of the college and its students.

The special event was hosted in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the South Georgia Tech campus recently. Approximately 350 faculty and staff as well as foundation supporters, and business and community members attended the special event.

SGTC President John Watford and his wife, Barbara, greeted guests as they arrived. The event was held from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. and students and faculty from South Georgia Technical College’s culinary arts department prepared and served the hors d’oeuvres.

The hors d’oeuvres included: carved turkey, lamb, roast beef, and ham, BBQ shrimp, Crab and Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Prosciutto Crostini with Chive Goat Cheese, Palmier with Prosciutto, Chicken Salad Stuffed Profiteroles, Vegetable Tray with Dip, Cocktail Sausages Wrapped in Bacon and Covered in Brown Sugar, Chorizo Balls, Chicken Apple Sausage Balls, Assorted Cheeses and Crackers, and Assorted Desserts. There was also coffee, hot apple cider, and water available.

During this holiday season, the staff and faculty of South Georgia Technical College would like to thank everyone for their support of the college and the Foundation. “We appreciate the partnerships that we have formed with individuals and businesses throughout this area,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “This special event is our way of saying thank you to faculty, staff, community leaders, and the individuals who have helped make our progress possible. With your support, we have been able to help students become successful and secure an outstanding education that prepares them for an exciting career. A trained workforce is valuable to our entire community! Thank you for your past support and we hope you will continue to support our students and this community in the future.”

Photos from the event can be found on the photo gallery section of the South Georgia Technical College website: wwwsouthgatech.edu and on the SGTC Facebook page.