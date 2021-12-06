Bobby D. Gillis: November 29, 2021

Mr. Bobby D. Gillis age 75, of Cobb, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 graveside at the DeSoto United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jason Owens will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the Desoto United Methodist Church Sanctuary Friday, December 3rd from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Bobby D. Gillis was born March 1, 1946 in Mt. Vernon, Georgia. He was the son of the late Daniel Steely Gillis and the late Mary Lily Churchwell Gillis. He was a retired truck driver. Mr. Gillis was a member of DeSoto United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline Coody Gillis of Cobb, two daughters, Daphney Ailes ( Robert) of Dublin, and Bobbie Jo Parr of Dublin; five sons, Bobby D. Gillis (Brandi) of Abbeville, GA, Shane Gillis of Abbeville, GA, Paul Gillis of Macon, Jacob Steely Gillis (Michell) of Smithville and Joshua Thomas Gillis (Marrissa) of Pitts, GA. A sister, Linda Stewart of Dublin, GA and a brother, Tommy Gillis of Dublin, GA. Fifteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren also survive.

Mr. Gillis was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ester Wilkes and a brother, Herbert Gillis.

Memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to a children’s charity of choice.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services, 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.