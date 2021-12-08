Lady Panthers use 25-4 run in first quarter to roll Upson-Lee

Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County senior center Trinity Jackson (#21) goes up for an offensive rebound. Jackson scored 15 points in the win over Upson-Lee. Photo by Coleman Price

From Staff Reports

 

THOMASTON – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) wasted no time in establishing total control of their game against Region 2-AAA opponent Upson-Lee (ULHS) on Tuesday night, December 7. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-4 lead in the first quarter and controlled the game from then on out on their way to a 62-30 victory over the Lady Knights.

With the victory, the Lady Panthers improve to 4-3 on the season and 3-0 in Region 2-AAA competition.

SCHS junior guard Aviyonna Clemons led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 16 points and senior center Trinity Jackson poured in 15. Both Madison Shelton and Tiffani Goodman each chipped in eight points in the winning cause and Kaylin Holley had six. As for the Lady Knights, both Kiara Marshall and Ka’zyria Grantling each scored eight points to lead ULHS (2-3).

Sumter County freshman forward Madison Shelton goes up to score a layup. Shelton scored eight points in the Lady Panthers’ win over Upson-Lee.
Photo by Coleman Price

SCHS will now turn its attention to the Lady Red Devils of Jackson, whom they will face on the road in Jackson, GA on Friday, December 10, at 6 p.m. This game was originally scheduled to be a home game for SCHS, but was recently changed to an away game.

 

