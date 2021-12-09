Allen Dale Ragan: December 8, 2021

Allen Dale Ragan passed away peacefully at his home in Americus, Georgia on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. Allen was a steadfast and devoted family man who is survived by those he loved very much; his childhood sweetheart and wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Ann, (Beth), Sawyer Ragan, loving daughters, Amanda Ragan Ritter, (Tony), of Valdosta, Georgia, Ansley Ragan Evans, (Chip), of Americus, Georgia, two treasured grandsons, Jonathan Ragan Ritter, (Jon Ragan), and John Oscar Evans V, (Joe), a much beloved mother-in-law, Betty Jean Sawyer, of Thomasville, Georgia, and his brother, Heyward Henry Ragan, Jr. of Meigs , Georgia. Allen was preceded in death by his father, Heyward Henry Ragan, Sr. and his mother, Wyandell Miller Ragan, both of Thomasville, Georgia.

Born on March 4, 1958, and raised in Thomasville, Georgia, Allen was an outstanding high school athlete, particularly in football where he held the position of defensive captain and participated in the team’s National Championship victory in 1974. Many of this elite group of teammates have remained lifelong friends and enjoy periodic reunions commemorating the championship win. After high school, Allen attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Valdosta State University. His profession as a pipeline engineer with Southwest Georgia Natural Gas brought him the opportunity to move his young family to Americus, Georgia in the mid 90’s. The move was a positive one and the Ragan family has developed cherished and lasting friendships in the Americus community. They are long time members of First United Methodist Church and Allen has been a valued and faithful colleague of Perry Brothers Aviation Fuels where he held the position of Marketing and Sales Manager for the last 12 years.

In addition to his proficiency in sports, Allen was an accomplished equestrian. His love of horses developed as a child and consistently remained a large part of his life. Allen had a special knowledge and respect for Southwest Georgia history. He enjoyed hunting and had a passionate love of fishing. He cherished his time at the family’s getaway home on Lake Blackshear, boating and fishing with his grandsons and spending time with his family.

Allen had an impressive work ethic and was a rock to his family and friends. His presence in our lives will leave happy, meaningful memories to all who loved him. He can be seen in Jon Ragan’s large, blue eyes and Joe’s thick, curly hair. Allen Dale Ragan will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday the 11th of December with the Reverend Daryl Brown officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to Phoebe Sumter Hospice or First United Methodist Church of Americus, Georgia.

