Harry Wade Bartlett: December 8, 2021

Mr. Harry Wade Bartlett age 86, of Americus, passed away Wednesday, December 08, 2021 at Montezuma Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Central Baptist Church. Rev. Hugh DeLoach and Dr. Bryan Myers will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

Harry Wade Bartlett was born July 24, 1935 in Stewart County. He was the son of the late R. L. “Skeet” Bartlett and the late Ester Ruth Lewis Bartlett. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He owned and operated Bartlett Appraisal Inc. until his retirement. Mr. Bartlett was an active member of Central Baptist Church and was a member of the Alfred Dupree Sunday School Class.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Bailey Bartlett of Americus, Three daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie Rushing (Ronnie) of Americus, Sherry Poplin (Chuck) of Shalimar, FL, Lesley Martin (Harold) of Madison, GA and a son and daughter-in-law, Jason Goodin (Michelle) of Sebastian, FL. A sister Betty Jean Murray (Robert) of Americus and ten grandchildren, Kristin Rushing, Jennifer English (Eric), Kaylie Becker (Cory), Brittany Lanier (Andrew), Amanda Poplin, Josh Martin, Zachary Martin, Dawson Martin, Anna Katherine Goodin and Sawyer Goodin. Seven great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bartlett was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katie Rushing and a brother, Lewis Bartlett.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist church Benevolence Fund or Central Baptist Church Building Fund 190 Upper River Road Americus, GA 31709.

