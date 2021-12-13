Lady Jets move to 10 – 3 with back-to-back road wins

By Su Ann Bird

PHENIX CITY, AL – The 21st nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets traveled to Swainsboro and picked up a 73 – 65 conference win over East Georgia State College on Wednesday and then traveled to Phenix City, AL to take a 71 – 63 victory over Chattahoochee Valley Community College on Saturday.

The two wins moved the Lady Jets to 10 – 3 overall and 3 – 1 in the conference behind the undefeated Georgia Highlands team. The Lady Jets travel to Andrew College in Cuthbert on Wednesday and then to Rome for a rematch with Georgia Highlands on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both of those are conference contests.

The Lady Jets have won four games straight. They jumped on East Georgia early and took a 24 -16 first quarter lead. The Lady Jets were up 38 – 30 at the half. They stretched the lead to 55 – 43 at the end of the third quarter and ended the game with a 73 – 65 victory.

Four Lady Jets were in double-digits in that game and freshman point guard Laurie Calixte came off the bench to lead the Lady Jets in scoring with 19 points. Freshman Alexia Dizeko was next with 14 points. Sophomore Maikya Simmons had 13 points on the night, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Freshman Fanta Gassama closed out the double-digit scoring with 12 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double night. Susana Posada contributed eight points, Kamya Hollingshed, Majomary Ubi, and Loes Rozing each had two points and Camryn James ended the night with one point.

The Lady Jets continued their winning ways on the road Saturday with a 71 – 63 victory over Chattahoochee Valley Community College. The Lady Jets were down 18 – 11 at the end of the first half. They rallied in the second quarter to outscore Chattahoochee 20 – 15 and close the gap to 33 – 31 at the half. A strong third quarter put the Lady Jets over the hump and they took a 53 – 46 lead going into the final quarter. The Lady Jets managed to hold off Chattahoochee and take the 71 -63 decision.

Fanta Gassama, Kamya Hollingshed, and Luana Leite all tied for top scoring honors with 15 points each. Miakya Simmons and Alexia Dizeko closed out the double-digit scoring with 11 points each. Mame Thiaw was the only other Lady Jet to score and she had four points.