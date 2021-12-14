Harold Edward Moore: December 11, 2021

Mr. Harold Edward Moore, age 94, passed away on Saturday, December 11 th , 2021 at Perfect Care. A

native of Fayetteville, he was born February 24 th , 1927 to the late Troy and Flossie Moore. Mr. Moore

served in War World II as paratrooper in the 11 th Airborne Division during the occupation of Japan. He

was Methodist by faith and a member of First United Methodist Church. He graduated from the

University of Florida in 1951. Mr. Moore was an avid athlete and played tennis for over 60 years. He was

a member United States Tennis Association and achieved amateur ranking in the state of Georgia. He was

proud to mentor many young tennis athletes in Sumter County. In 2019 South Georgia Technical College

dedicated the newly renovated tennis courts in his honor. Among his many achievements, he coached

football at Miller County High School, was a Physical Trainer for Airforce student pilots at Bainbridge

Airbase and served as the Dean of Students at SGTC for 28 years. In his capacity as Dean, he oversaw all

Veterans Affairs, recruited students, and managed numerous on campus activities including graduation.

Graveside services will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 21 st , 2021 at

2:00 PM with full military honors. The family will receive friends at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel on

Monday, December 20 th , 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, JoeAnne B. Moore of Americus; two daughters and sons-in-law,

Harriet Kay and Frankie Rachels of Lincolnton, GA. and Rosalind and Doug Gatian of Americus; two

grandchildren and their spouses, Rachel & Hobson McSwain and Roxanne & Thomas Custer; three great-

grandchildren, Zelda McSwain, Autumn McSwain, and Caroline Custer; also surviving are a number

nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-laws, Thomas Carlton

& Mildred Moore and James Leon & Charlene Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Sumter Humane Society,

108 Industrial Blvd. Americus, GA. 31709 or to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 200 S.

Lee St. Americus, GA. 31709.

To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

