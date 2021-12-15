Lady Wildcats fall to Taylor County in hard-fought affair

From Staff Reports

BUTLER, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcat basketball team (SCHS) went toe to toe with their Region 5A-Public opponent Taylor County, but according to SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore, mental mistakes and turnovers proved to be costly in the Lady Wildcats’ 52-48 loss to the Lady Vikings.

“We played hard, but had some mental mistakes that hurt us,” Moore said. “Turnovers and missed layups were an issue at times. I give credit to Taylor County for playing hard the entire game. They’re a good team.”

Sophomore guard Lily Walker led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 13 points and both Emma Walker and Berkley Goodin each scored 12 points in the losing cause.

The Lady Wildcats are currently 5-2 overall and 4-1 in region competition. They will continue region play at home against Marion County on Friday, December 17, at 6 p.m.