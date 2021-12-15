Mitchell scores exact total amount of Lady Raiders’ opponent in Southland win

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Southland Academy junior point guard Riley Mitchell scored 14 points to lead the Lady Raiders in their win over Westfield, but the interesting thing about Mitchell’s performance is that she scored the exact amount of points that were scored by the entire Westfield team. The Lady Raiders won the game by the score of 32-14.

In addition to Mitchell’s contribution to the victory, sophomore forward Mary Beth Easterlin scored nine points and junior forward Julia Caroline Bailey chipped in eight points in the winning cause.

The Lady Raiders (5-3) will try to build on this victory when they travel down to Camilla, GA to take on the Lady Wildcats of Westfield on Friday, December 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Then on Tuesday, December 21, SAR will make the trip to Auburn, Alabama to take on Lee-Scott Academy. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.

After the Christmas Break, the Lady Raiders will make another trip over to Alabama to participate in the annual Border Wars Tournament at Glenwood Academy in Phenix City. They will take on the host school Glenwood at 3 p.m. EST and will take on Tuscaloosa Academy the following day at 10 a.m.

SAR will open up 2022 when they host Southwest Georgia Academy on Tuesday, January 4, at 6:30 p.m.