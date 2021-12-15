Sumter County Board of Education called meeting results in votes

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for a called meeting at 6pm on Tuesday, 12.14.2021. All active members except Rick Barnes were present either in physical presence or by telephone. Jim Reid, who submitted his resignation effective on December 10, 2021, therefore he was not present. The meeting was to address facility use as well as personnel issues. In regard to facility usage, approval of the Sumter County Primary School and the former Americus-Sumter Ninth Grade Academy for youth basketball practice on December 13-16, 18-23 & 27-30, 2021 from 5:45-8:30 p.m. daily and Saturdays 10:00-5:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 2:00-6:00 p.m. was granted.

Under personnel, BOE member, Jim Reid, submitted his resignation on December 10, effective immediately, was accepted by the board. Additionally, the superintendent’s contract was approved.

The Americus Times Recorder has interviewed Reid in regard to his resignation. More information regarding his decision will be forthcoming.