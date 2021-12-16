Strong third quarter leads Wildcats to victory over Taylor County

From Staff Reports

BUTLER, GA – After an evenly played first half between Schley County and Taylor County, the Wildcats exerted their will on the game in the third quarter by outscoring the Vikings 21-9. This ended up being the difference in the ball game and it led to a 65-57 victory for the Wildcats on Tuesday, December 14, at Taylor County High School.

SCHS freshman guard Zayden Walker led the Wildcats in scoring with 25 points and Javoris Scott poured in 13. JaLewis Solomon was also in double figures with 10 points and Clinton Jackson chipped in six in the winning cause.

The first half was evenly played between both teams, but the Vikings went into halftime with a 32-28 lead. This was partly due to strong free throw shooting by the Vikings, as they shot 13 for 15 from the charity stripe. As for the Wildcats, they didn’t make it to the foul line as much in the first half, but they did make 5 of 6 foul shots.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats came on fire, particularly from the outside. Both Solomon and Scott were able to knock down a combined three three-pointers and Walker scored six of his 25 points in the third quarter.

The final stanza was evenly played between both teams, but the Wildcats were able to come away with the victory. Solomon, Scott, Walker and Trypp Lumpkin made a combined 8 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter and it helped seal the victory for the Wildcats.

TCHS senior Nick Woodard led all scorers with 28 points in the losing cause.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 4-3 overall and are now 3-2 in Region 5A-Public competition. They will continue region play when they host Marion County on Friday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m.