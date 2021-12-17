Five Lady Panthers earn All-Area honors in Flag Football

AMERICUS – Five members of the Sumter County Varsity Girls Flag Football Team have been honored for their accomplishments on the field in this the inaugural season of flag football: a season in which the Lady Panthers finished 6-3 and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.

Junior wide receiver Aviyonna Clemons, senior quarterback/athlete Tiffani Goodman and senior defensive back Anniya Tyson each made first Team All-Area.

In addition to those three, senior WR/DB Trinity Jackson and freshman DB Cornecia Luster earned Second Team All-Area honors.