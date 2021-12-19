Sumter County begins Lemon Street Classic with win over Blythewood (SC)

From Staff Reports

MARIETTA, GA – After pulling out a hard-fought overtime victory over Monroe on Friday, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) didn’t have too much time to celebrate, as they made the trip up to Marietta, GA on Saturday to compete in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta High School. Their first game of the tournament was against Blythewood (SC) Saturday afternoon and the Panthers were able to outlast the Bengals 53-43.

SCHS had three players in double figures. Junior forward Brandon Pope led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points and senior guard Kyric Davis had 12. Junior guard Cameron Evans was also in double figures with 10 points.

With the victory, the Panthers improve to 8-1 on the season and the will try for win #9 when they take on the Knights of River Ridge High School from Woodstock, GA on Tuesday afternoon, December 21, in their second game of the Lemon Street Classic. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m.