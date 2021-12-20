Elizabeth Onez Brock Sawyer: December 17, 2021

Mrs. Elizabeth Onez Brock Sawyer, age 94 of Americus, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Wilson Hospice House in Albany. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Rev. Hugh Harbort will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21st at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Elizabeth Onez Brock Sawyer was born March 31, 1927 in Bainbridge, GA. She was the daughter of the late Albert Daniel Brock and the late Hortense Brock. Mrs. Sawyer worked for Sumter Regional Hospital as a switch board operator for many years. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 65 years.

Survivors include a daughter Susan Sawyer Moore of Lyons, GA. Two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bill Sawyer (Angela) of Ellaville and Kenny Sawyer of Americus. Two sisters, Jean Brock and Frances Reid both of Bainbridge and a brother, Wayman Brock of Donalsonville, GA. Nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Sawyer was preceded in death by her husband William Wayman Sawyer “Buz”, her son, Thomas Daniel Sawyer and two brothers and a sister.

Memorial contribution may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 961 Shiloh Road Americus, GA 31719.

