Anne “AnneBelle” Barry Barry: December 16, 2021

Anne “AnneBelle” Barry Barry

Early afternoon on Thursday December 16, 2021, Annebelle passed away after an extended illness at home under the care of her beloved husband, in Sylvester, GA. She was 61 years young.

Anne Barry was born in Americus, Ga April 30, 1960. She was the third child of Janis and J.D. Barry.

As a child Anne loved all animals, you never know what she would bring home to care for. In 1968 the family moved to Sandersville, Ga where she was involved with the girl scouts and love to hang out with friends at the family pool where many cherished memories were made in Washington County.

In 1975 the family moved back to Americus where Anne was in show Choir. She enjoyed Sunday dinners at Granny Barry’s with all of the cousins! After high school Anne lived life to the fullest.

Oct 21, 1984 she married John Albert Barry, her soulmate. This is when her life truly began. Together they raised their growing family of 3 children and worked hard to give the best life they could. In Dec of 1996 they bought a family home in Ellaville, Ga where Anne threw down in the kitchen for her family and friends. There was always a place to lay your head and fill your belly at Annebelle’s. If you ever had her chocolate cake, potato salad or even the fried chicken you know.

Anne also loved her pets over a 60 year span, there were horses, dogs, cats, cows, pigs, iguanas, and ferrets just to name a few. She loved deeply and fought passionately for her beliefs. Anne had a wonderful sense of humor and absolutely loved her grandchildren with all of her heart.

Anne is Preceded in Death by her Father – J.D. Barry, Mother – Janis Harris Barry, Sister – Jill Barry Beck, Niece – Amanda Morris, Mother-in-Law – Carol Holmberg Barry, BrotherCuz – Gary McLendon. Sister-in-Law – Julie Morris Barry.

Anne is survived by her devout Husband John Barry, Brothers: Lane Barry (Charlotte), Jim Barry (Loraine) and Sister: Lynn Rutland (Michael)

Children: Allen Barry (DeeDee) Kristi Jackson (Patrick) and Jami Borders (Jesse)

Grandchildren: Tanner Davis, Kelsey Gray, Jonathan Barry, Graci-Anne Barry, Ronin Jackson, Sofi Barry, Lexi Borders, Brayden Jones and Lucy Barry.

Great Grandchildren: Persephone Davis

Her bosom friends Ann Crenshaw and Pamela Sewell.

Flowers Donations and Memorials

Can be sent to East side Baptist Church

A memorial service will be held at

Eastside Baptist Church

100 GA-27

Americus, Ga 31709

Monday Dec. 27th 2021 At 11:00 am