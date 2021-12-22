Sumter County football players earn All-Region honors

Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Eight members of the 2021 Sumter County Varsity Football Team earned All-Region honors for their performances on the field during the 2021 season. Submitted Photo

AMERICUS – Though they had a disappointing season as a team going 1-8, the Sumter County High School Football Team did have several of its members make the All-Region Team for their performances on the field.

Senior tackle Kason Hodges was named First Team All-Region for offense. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Tyson was named Second Team All-Region for offense and several other Panthers were named to the All-Region Honorable Mention Team. Their names are as follows:

  • Sr. RB/FS Jarod Lewis
  • Jr. QB/FS Cameron Evans
  • Jr. TE/DT Bryan Williams
  • Sr. MLB/RB Nickolas Clark
  • Jr. DE/WR Kadarrius King
  • Sr. WR/CB Trauntavious Robinson

Congratulations to these talented Sumter County football players and fine young men for their accomplishments on the field in 2021.

 

